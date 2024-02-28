Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has sought the backing of the Prime Minister in a new fight to protect countryside near Peterborough from housing development.

Mr Vara secured a slot in the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons today (February 28) to highlight the threat to the rural area near the villages of Castor and Ailsworth.

Mr Vara said he was opposed to moves by Peterborough City Council to include a site in the new Local Plan that was the subject years ago of successful community action to block plans for a 7,000 homes development.

Mr Vara told the Prime Minister: “A few years ago there was a proposal to build nearly 7,000 houses in a beautiful part of my constituency near the villages of Castor and Ailsworth.

"It was against the wishes of the local residents.

"I worked with the local community and together we were able to stop this development.

"However, efforts are now being made to include this land in a revised Peterborough Local Plan.

"Would the Prime Minister agree with me that it is very important that the voice of the local community is heard and that it is unacceptable that developments can take place in this circuitous way, especially when there is other more suitable land available in and around the city of Peterborough.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak replied: “He raises an important issue.

"He is right that the local community should always have their voice heard.

"It is important that local councils bring forward their Local Plan but this must be done in close consultation with local communities because their voices matter.

"As I understand it the Peterborough Local Plan is still under preparation and there are opportunities to provide comments on the draft plan.

"I encourage and commend my honourable friend for continuing to support his local community to make sure their voice is heard.”

Afterwards, Mr Vara said: “We have had this fight once before, and it is very disappointing that those in favour of these thousands of houses are determined to press on, despite massive local opposition.