Non-Muslims invited to national Open Mosque Day in Peterborough

Non-Muslims are being invited to take part in the national #VisitMyMosque initiative taking place in Peterborough next month.

It is hoped the event will help to “break down barriers and build trust and understanding” amongst communities in the city.

Joint Mosques Council, Peterborough, is collectively organising the mosque open day at Faizan e Madinah Masjid, where members of the public can drop in.

The mosque is located at 169-175, Gladstone Street, and will be one of several in the city open for the event - which runs from 11am-4pm on Sunday, October 5.

Abdul M. Choudhui, chairman of the Joint Mosques Council, Peterborough, said: “Local mosques supporting this open day include Darassalaam Masjid, Faizan e Madinah Masjid, Ghousia Masjid, Husaini Islamic Centre, Khadijah Masjid and Sallahaddin Community Centre.

“As a national initiative, #VisitMyMosque was first conceived in February 2015 with about 20 mosques taking part in holding an open day on the same day. Due to popular demand, the initiative has grown to over 200 mosques now taking part, with MPs and other senior politicians taking part too.

“In 2018 a YouGov poll found that 70% of Britons had never visited a place of worship other than their own. In the multi-cultural and multi-religious British society of today this must change because communities visiting and hosting each other helps break down barriers and builds bridges, trust and understanding.”

He added: “You can invite a non-Muslim friend, colleague or neighbour to come to visit Faizan e Madinah Masjid during the Mosque Open Day.

"This would be great opportunity for you to introduce a local mosque to our non-Muslims, especially those who may have never had an opportunity to visit a mosque. You can be their facilitator for the visit. May Allah reward you. There is no registration required and people can drop in at any time.

"Please kindly remind the visitors to wear modest, loose-fitting clothes, including full-length trousers or dresses. It would be advisable for women to bring along a head scarf, if possible. Refreshments will be provided.”