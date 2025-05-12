Nominations open for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2025
Entries are now officially open for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2025.
Nominations are being sought for 12 categories that showcase the endeavour and enterprise shown over key aspects of business life as we celebrate the best in business in Peterborough.
The region’s premier business awards, which have been staged for 29 years, recognise and reward the continued success of the city’s enterprises of all types from start-ups to large employers.
This year we are seeking entries from a cross section of businesses who have shown exceptional growth, innovation or an outstanding contribution to the community in which they operate.
Our awards will also recognise individuals who are at the heart and soul of the companies in our community which play such an important part in our local economy.
With awards recognising entrepreneurship, those who have a real place in our community and of course our social enterprises, there really is so much to celebrate – so get your entries in!”
Nominations close on August 31 after which shortlisted businesses will be invited to an interview with members of the Judging Panel.
The final selection of shortlisted businesses post interview will be invited to attend a black tie gala awards on November 20 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, for an evening of business networking, celebration and reward.
Chris Collier, head of the awards’ judges, said: "I have been a judge for The Business Awards, and I am as excited by the prospects for 2025 as I was back in 2005.
"Despite all the doom and gloom from our politicians, I am sure there will be many businesses in the area bucking the trend.
"There are many categories for businesses to enter, and I recommend that you look at the event website.
"Some of the companies entering have been trading for many years and have a great story to tell.
"Peterborough has a lot to boast about, let’s show the rest of Cambridgeshire why Peterborough is such a good city for businesses to grow and flourish.
"There are 13 categories to choose from, and finalists in each category not only get noticed by other businesses, but also give the employees a good feel factor knowing how well their company is thought of in the local community.
"Many winners and finalists market their achievements at the Awards on their website and on social media.”
This is how you can take part in the business awards:
To enter visit www.peterboroughbusinessawards.co.uk and for more details contact Linda Pritchard on email at [email protected] or call 07837 308 942.
For sponsorship opportunities linked to this event, please contact Linda Pritchard.
There are 13 categories to enter:
Tourism, Retail and Hospitality Business of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough Positive
Open to any restaurant, hotel, café, pub, retail (including on-line), leisure facility, visitor attraction or similar business excelling in its field and driving positive economic impact for the area
Small Business of the Year
This category is open to any business with a turnover up to £3 to £30 million.
Medium Business of the Year - Sponsored by Azets
This category is open to any business with a turnover up to £3 million.
Large Business of the Year
This category is open to any business with a turnover over £30 million.
Social Enterprise of the Year
This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities.
Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Greenwoods Legal LLP
This award recognises the business that has shown pre-eminent commitment to the development and welfare of its people, by encouraging communication, creativity and proactivity throughout the organisation.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough City Council
Open to those aged 40 and under, This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results
Business Person of the Year
This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results
Digital & Technology Business of the Year
Open to SaaS companies, digital agencies, technology innovators who are excelling in their field.
Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)
This award celebrates innovation; of products, services, business models or initiatives. If you are doing something different that is creating change or making a positive difference to your clients, customers or staff, then this award is for you.
Customer Service Award
This award will go to an organisation that can best demonstrate that it has the customer at the heart of the business.
Sustainability Award
This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.
Business in the Community Award - Sponsored by Allison Homes
To recognise a company demonstrating a commitment to supporting their local community. This is for businesses who set aside time/money/resource to help their local communities as part of their CSR
