Nine homes to be built at listed manor house as plans approved by council

Glinton Manor House is a Grade II* listed building

Plans for the construction of a new housing development on the grounds of a village manor house have been approved by Peterborough City Council.

The proposal comprised a full planning application for nine new detached homes within the former farmyard area of the Manor House on High Street, Glinton, a Grade II* listed property.

Applicant, Alston Country Homes, also sought listed building consent for works to a dovecote structure on the site, which will be incorporated into one of the homes.

Manor House, High Street, Glinton Photo: Alston Country Homes

Listed building consent was granted by the city council on May 8, followed by the approval of the full planning application on May 23.

The case officer’s report stated that the proposed homes adopted an “appropriate, traditionally referenced barn style design theme”.

While the case officer noted the proposed development was in a part of Glinton that has a “strong local identity and historic character”, they decided that it would make “effective use of brownfield land” and the layout “responds positively to the key characteristics of the site and its surroundings”.

Some objections were raised by the parish council and local residents about the development’s proposed design and access for vehicles.

However, the city council case officer report stated: “While the site lies within the Glinton Conservation Area and within the setting of the Grade II listed dovecote, the proposed development has been informed by a detailed understanding of the site’s heritage value.

“The resulting scheme respects important views and retains the visual prominence of the dovecote within the streetscape.”

The development will see the construction of two two-bedroom homes and seven four-bedroom homes.

Construction on the site must begin within three years.