Nigel Farage predicts 'a lot of joblessness' in Peterborough this summer during visit to city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mr Farage joined Reform's CPCA mayoral candidate Ryan Coogan in Peterborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage predicted Peterborough would see "a lot of joblessness" this summer during his visit to the city.

The Clacton MP joined Reform's Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral candidate Ryan Coogan for a trip around the county on April 1 to launch Mr Coogan's campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They stopped off in Hampton, Peterborough, to meet with Rob Moore, the owner of a local business named Progressive Property which employs many budding entrepreneurs.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral candidate Ryan Coogan

After the visit, Mr Farage told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "It's quite inspiring to see all those very young people motivated, working hard and keen to set up their own businesses.

"But the reality is, Mr Moore is an employer with 100 staff and today we got changes to National Insurance which will cost him another £100,000 a year.

"Today is a really bad day for retailers, shop owners, publicans and frankly anyone that employs people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we are going to see a lot of joblessness in Peterborough and elsewhere over the course of the summer."

Speaking about the upcoming elections in Peterborough and the wider county, he said: "It's a funny one because you have Cambridgeshire County Council up for election and Peterborough not, but it's included in the mayorship.

"What Peterborough has got to hope is that you've got a mayor that doesn't forget the city. Ryan is a businessman who has been successful in different walks of life and they are the kind of skills we need in government."

Mr Farage also labelled Peterborough's 2040 net zero target, which would require £8.8 billion of investment, a "pipe dream" and "totally unachievable".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coogan, who is hoping to become the mayor of the county's combined authority in May, said he is looking to "put common sense back into politics".

During his visit to Peterborough, he said: "What saddened me today is stories of local businessmen and people who have started relocating to places like Portugal and Dubai and obviously the tax revenue with it.

"If the tax revenue of business people is actually going abroad then it's going to be beared on the shoulders of those who are struggling already."

Current Labour mayor Dr Nik Johnson recently confirmed that bus franchising would go ahead in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, with an aim for it to be fully implemented by autumn 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If elected, Mr Coogan says he wants to scrutinise bus franchising documents before he decides if it is the best thing for the region.

He said: "Some franchising works and some doesn't. To carte blanche it across the county, in my view, is not the best for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough depending on the contract."

Mr Coogan says his free parking pledge for Peterborough is part of his plans to support businesses and entice people into the city.

"Whatever it takes to get people around a table to get Peterborough thriving is what I'm all about," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral election will take place on Thursday, May 1.

The four other candidates in the running are Paul Bristow (Conservative), Lorna Dupre (Liberal Democrats), Bob Ensch (Green Party) and Anna Smith (Labour).