Tips, guidance and peer support among services now available for young people feeling stressed about upcoming GCSE results

With GCSE results due to drop for thousands of young people across the region this week, our local NHS has shared some useful tips on how to deal with the accompanying stress and anxiety.

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System has issued the advice is it wants to ensure students and their families are fully aware of the help now available to them, which includes online support and information services for phone and text crisis helplines.

Becky Jones, NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough’s children & young people mental health clinical lead wanted to emphasise the fact that successfully tackling difficult assessments like GCSEs is a noteworthy accomplishment in itself:

GCSE students are due to receive their results this week. (image: Getty)

"I want to congratulate all students who have recently completed their exams,” she said: “ Completing your exams is something to be very proud of.”

She added: “No matter your results, please celebrate with your family and friends.”

Becky urged anyone who is feeling stressed or anxious about their exam results to take full advantage of the services that have been made available.

“If you do feel you could use some extra support ahead of or after getting your results, help is available locally,” she said.

Indeed, the NHS has put together a range of local services to help individuals who may feel they need support before or after receiving their results.

This includes www.keep-your-head.com, Cambridgeshire & Peterborough’s dedicated mental health website which is home to an array of tips, guidance and advice.

In addition, there is also HEAR 85258, a free mental health text messaging support service that provides real-time support via text.

Also on hand are Qwell and Kooth, both of which are chat-based counselling services offering peer support and self-help tips.

As well as encouraging young people not to be scared of asking for help, Becky was quick to point out that unexpected exam results are not the end of the world.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out and get the support you need,” she said, adding: “and try to remember life is about much more than a grade.”