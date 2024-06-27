Junior doctors are set to strike from 7am on Thursday June 27 until 7am on Tuesday July 2.

Planned disruption will take place during hottest week of the year so far

Patients, carers and NHS professionals across our region are bracing themselves for widespread disruption as a five-day strike by NHS junior doctors gets underway today.

The latest strike action begins at 7am on Thursday June 27 and is set to run until 7am on Tuesday July 2.

Consultants – who make up half of the medical workforce – will be covering for their junior doctor colleagues. Urgent and emergency care will be prioritised during this period.

The planned disruption comes at a time when the NHS in the East of England is already experiencing an increase in demand caused by the hot weather currently blanketing our region.

“With the latest strikes set to start in amongst the hottest week of the year so far, we are bracing ourselves for widespread disruption and significant pressure on the region’s NHS services, with almost all routine care likely to be adversely affected,” said Dr Edward Morris, medical director for the NHS in the East of England.

He added.

“The hot weather will only add to this pressure, so anyone experiencing discomfort should check NHS advice on coping with the heat – such as by staying inside or in the shade during the hottest part of the day and drinking plenty of fluids.”

9,474 inpatient and outpatient appointments had to be rescheduled across the East of England during the last NHS junior doctors' strike in February 2024.

This will be the 11th time junior doctors have gone on strike since their long-running pay dispute with the government started last year. Their first strike was in March 2023; the latest took place in February, 2024.

2,867 NHS staff in the East of England were absent from work at the peak of the February strikes. This led to 9,474 inpatient and outpatient appointments having to be rescheduled.

While this five-day strike is expected to disrupt routine care across many services and lead to delays discharging patients, NHS officials are encouraging patients to attend their scheduled appointments, unless advised otherwise.

Dr Morris wanted to assure the public that access to vital health services would still be available during the strike period:

“Please use NHS 111, either via the NHS App, online, or by phone for any health concerns – or 999 in life-threatening emergencies,” he said.