Find out if the route will bring the festive tractor run near you

Newborough Young Farmers are preparing to head out on their annual Christmas tractor road run this evening (Wednesday).

The group will be setting off at 7.30pm and visiting various local pubs, stopping at each one.

A NYF spokesperson said: “We will give info of what we do as a club and as young farmers and to also give everyone an opportunity to see the equipment used daily within our industry up close.”

The tractor run sets off at 7.30pm today (Wednesday)

“We shall be raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance this year again too as well as supporting the pubs that are kind enough to host us.

“So please, come and visit us on Wednesday 18th December at any of these locations to support your local pubs, and of course for some festive cheer.”

The group will be passing through Newborough, Gunthorpe, Werrington, Glinton and Peakirk, and will be stopping at the following pubs:

• The Bull- Leaving at 19.45

The route of the tractor road run.

• The Harrier- 19.55, Leaving at 20.15

• The Blue Bell- 20.20, Leaving at 20.40

• The Ruddy Duck- 20.50, Leaving at 21.10

• The Bull- 21.20

Newborough YFC is a rural youth charity for people aged between 14-26 yrs old. For more information, or to get in touch, visit their Facebook page.