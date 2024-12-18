Newborough Young Farmers' Christmas tractor run to raise money for the air ambulance
Newborough Young Farmers are preparing to head out on their annual Christmas tractor road run this evening (Wednesday).
The group will be setting off at 7.30pm and visiting various local pubs, stopping at each one.
A NYF spokesperson said: “We will give info of what we do as a club and as young farmers and to also give everyone an opportunity to see the equipment used daily within our industry up close.”
“We shall be raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance this year again too as well as supporting the pubs that are kind enough to host us.
“So please, come and visit us on Wednesday 18th December at any of these locations to support your local pubs, and of course for some festive cheer.”
The group will be passing through Newborough, Gunthorpe, Werrington, Glinton and Peakirk, and will be stopping at the following pubs:
• The Bull- Leaving at 19.45
• The Harrier- 19.55, Leaving at 20.15
• The Blue Bell- 20.20, Leaving at 20.40
• The Ruddy Duck- 20.50, Leaving at 21.10
• The Bull- 21.20
Newborough YFC is a rural youth charity for people aged between 14-26 yrs old. For more information, or to get in touch, visit their Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.