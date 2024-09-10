New look Wellspring eatery will promote healthy eating and ‘enhance the health and well-being’ of patients, staff and visitors

A new well-being restaurant designed to offer a relaxing and restorative environment for staff, patients, and visitors has been unveiled at Peterborough City Hospital.

The newly-renovated Wellspring restaurant aims to achieve the twin goals of promoting healthy eating and providing respite from the clinical setting of the hospital.

Joel Harrison, chief finance officer for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said the new-look eatery will be a welcoming and well-being focused environment for all.

CEO Hannah Coffey opening the new-look Wellspring restaurant.

“It’s great to have a new restaurant that is modern and vibrant and has been designed with the needs of patients, visitors and staff in mind,” he said.

“The Wellspring restaurant is more than just a place to eat, it’s a hub designed to enhance the health and wellbeing of everyone who walks through its doors.”

The spacious and airy venue has a deliberately varied menu, offering a range of culinary preferences to ensure all dietary requirements are suitably catered for.

“It offers a wide range of cuisines to suit everyone’s tastes,” Mr Harrison iterated, “and our staff benefit from reduced prices.”

The new eatery has been designed to "enhance the health and wellbeing of everyone who walks through its doors.”

One of the most appealing aspects of the new-look space is the leafy outdoor terrace.

Offering plentiful fresh air and flourishes of greenery, it is perhaps the most tranquil setting within hospital grounds to tuck into a meal, graze on a snack or refuel with a brew.

Deliberately designed to serve as a calming escape, it is hoped the outdoor terrace will help to reduce any stress that people visiting, working or receiving care at the hospital may be feeling.

Mr Harrison was keen to point out that the new venue is more than just a sleek cafe:

A tranquil outdoor terrace and 24-hour food and drink options are on hand at the newly-renovated eatery.

“In addition to the dining facilities, the restaurant offers pod-style meeting rooms that can be booked for staff meetings,” he said.

The chief finance officer also wanted to emphasise the fact that, although the restaurant would not be staffed 27/7, visitors, staff and patients could still make use of it during unsociable hours:

“The restaurant has out-of-hours facilities,” he said, “so people can get drinks and food at any time of day or night.”