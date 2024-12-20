New venue to open on site of Peterborough bar shut down by police
Bar 42 in Broadway was closed by police in August as they sought a review of its premises licence because of concerns for public safety.
There had been reports of a sexual assault and instances of violence.
The city council's licensing panel subsequently revoked the licence and it has remained closed ever since.
However, last week Axtivity Lounge Limited submitted a licence application to the city council for the building to operate as Axtivity Bar and Restaurant.
The licence asked for would be applicable from January 8, serving until 12.30am, Sunday to Wednesday, and 2.30am Thursday to Saturday.