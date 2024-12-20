New venue to open on site of Peterborough bar shut down by police

By Brad Barnes
Published 20th Dec 2024, 10:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Peterborough city centre bar, which was closed down after a series of violent incidents, could be set to reopen in the new year – with a new company running it and a new name.

Bar 42 in Broadway was closed by police in August as they sought a review of its premises licence because of concerns for public safety.

There had been reports of a sexual assault and instances of violence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The city council's licensing panel subsequently revoked the licence and it has remained closed ever since.

42 Broadway - Bar 42 until it closed in August - is subject of a new premises licence application42 Broadway - Bar 42 until it closed in August - is subject of a new premises licence application
42 Broadway - Bar 42 until it closed in August - is subject of a new premises licence application

However, last week Axtivity Lounge Limited submitted a licence application to the city council for the building to operate as Axtivity Bar and Restaurant.

The licence asked for would be applicable from January 8, serving until 12.30am, Sunday to Wednesday, and 2.30am Thursday to Saturday.

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice