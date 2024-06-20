Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier scheme dropped after vandalism

A trial of an e-bikes for hire scheme in Peterborough is unlikely to go ahead.

Peterborough City Council says it does not have any plans to carry out a test project in the city for an e-bikes hire scheme.

However, officers say the notion of such a trial will be kept under consideration.

One of the first Voi e-bikes for hire sited in Peterborough city centre in January 2021.

A council spokesperson said: “We have no plans to reintroduce an e-bikes trial at this time but we're keeping it under consideration.”

The comments come after the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority announced in March it was seeking to investigate the feasibility of e-bike and e-scooter hiring schemes.

The CPCA is currently trialling e-bikes and e-scooters in Cambridge with national operator Voi.

The authority is looking to extend the trial into some surrounding areas.

An e-bikes trial in Peterborough by Voi was abandoned last year after two years.