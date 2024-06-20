New trial for e-bikes for hire scheme will not go ahead in Peterborough
A trial of an e-bikes for hire scheme in Peterborough is unlikely to go ahead.
Peterborough City Council says it does not have any plans to carry out a test project in the city for an e-bikes hire scheme.
However, officers say the notion of such a trial will be kept under consideration.
A council spokesperson said: “We have no plans to reintroduce an e-bikes trial at this time but we're keeping it under consideration.”
The comments come after the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority announced in March it was seeking to investigate the feasibility of e-bike and e-scooter hiring schemes.
The CPCA is currently trialling e-bikes and e-scooters in Cambridge with national operator Voi.
The authority is looking to extend the trial into some surrounding areas.
An e-bikes trial in Peterborough by Voi was abandoned last year after two years.
Forty e-bikes were withdrawn from the city following a spate of vandalism.
