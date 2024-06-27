Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nene Park will host inaugural Peterborough Running Festival at the end of the month

The UK’s largest running events company has announced it will be staging a brand-new running festival in Peterborough at the end of June.

RunThrough, which is Europe’s fastest-growing organiser of running events, will be bringing the inaugural Peterborough Running Festival to Ferry Meadows on Sunday, June 30.

Matt Wood, co-founder of RunThrough, said he was “thrilled to introduce the Peterborough Running Festival to our lineup of events,” adding:

Ferry Meadows' hard-standing paths and flat terrain will help ensure participants enjoy a ‘flat and fast' course.

“Nene Park is an exceptional venue with its varied landscapes and accessible location.”

Participants will have a choice of three events to take part in on the day: 5k, 10k and half-marathon.

All events will take place on a loop course which winds its way through the scenic park's pretty landscape.

Organisers say Nene Park’s hard-standing paths and flat terrain will ensure the course is ‘flat and fast’ making it a particularly attractive opportunity for runners aiming to set a new personal best.

Matt was keen to emphasise however that this event is keen to attract both runners and non-runners.

“This festival is designed to offer something for everyone, from seasoned runners looking to achieve a new personal best to families seeking a fun day out,” he said.

All those who do take part will receive a unique themed medal. Chip timed results, free official race photographs and post race snacks are also included.

