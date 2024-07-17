New 'right care' scheme is freeing up hundreds of Cambridgeshire police officer hours each month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“We want to ensure people receive the necessary support, while keeping police resources to tackle crime”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new scheme directing people needing mental health, medical or social care support to the right agency has freed up thousands of police officer hours since it launched at Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Analysis of the Right Care, Right Person scheme (RCRP) has shown it is saving an average of 447 police officer hours every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, which came into force in November last year, is still in its infancy and has two further phases.

The new scheme is saving hundreds of police officer hours at Cambridgeshire Constabulary each month.

However, the first phase, which focused on “concern for welfare” calls, has already shown its effectiveness, say police.

A force spokesperson explained: “Phase two, which came into force yesterday (July 16), will see a change in our approach to patients who have voluntarily attended a healthcare setting for a physical or mental health issue and have then walked out (Walking Out of Healthcare – WoHC) or where someone has been detained under a mental health section and is absent without leave (AWOL)

“If a call is made in relation to a patient that has left a medical setting, then the police will not routinely attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, police will continue to attend when there is a risk to life, a risk of serious harm or there is a duty to respond to crime or a policing specific vulnerability.”

They added: “Officers may still attend if all reasonable steps have been completed to locate the patient in line with local policies and a decision will be made regarding recording the patient as a missing person.”

The RCRP scheme has been developed in close collaboration with health and social care partners. The force says it is designed “to ensure that when there are concerns for a person’s welfare linked to mental health, medical or social care issues, the right person with the right skills, training and experience will respond”.

Assistant Chief Constable Martin Brunning commented: “It’s really positive to see that the RCRP scheme is already having the desired effects; our residents are receiving a better level of care from the most appropriate agency and police officers are being freed up to attend incidents where their skills and time are most needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Protecting the vulnerable and keeping people safe is at the heart of everything we do and we want to ensure people receive the necessary support, while keeping police resources to tackle crime and deliver safer communities for the public.

“I’d like to thank colleagues in the Integrated Care System and other partners for their ongoing support with this scheme.”

Stacie Coburn, Chief Operating Officer, Cambridgeshire & Peterborough ICS, added: “We’re committed to working collaboratively with our partners across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to ensure vulnerable people are given the appropriate care and support by the right health or social care professional with the right skills, training, and experience to best meet their needs.”

Similar schemes have already been successfully adopted by forces in Humberside, Lincolnshire and Hampshire.