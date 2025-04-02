New restaurant and bar bid for Peterborough city centre

By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:45 BST
A new attempt has been made to open a former Peterborough city centre bar premises closed by police last year.

This week, Nasir Mohammad Jan, on behalf of 555 Cocktail Bar Ltd, applied for the premises licence for the former Bar 42 in Broadway.

The application to the city council asks for a licence until 12.30am from Sunday to Wednesday, and until 2.30am the rest of the week, for a bar and restaurant across two floors with an outside garden area.

It requests a start date of April 18.

The former Bar 42 on Broadway is subject to another licensing application

This follows the granting of the licence to Axtivity Lounge Ltd in January. “Coming soon” signs have adorned the building ever since, although the bar hasn’t reopened.

Bar 42 was closed by the lincensing authority last summer after an appeal from the police following incidents of violence.

