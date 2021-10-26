New Residentiary Canon confirmed at Peterborough Cathedral

Canon Tim

Yesterday the Cathedral confirmed that Canon Tim Alban Jones is to become a full time Residentiary Canon at the Cathedral.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “I am delighted to announce that after six years as both Bishop’s Chaplain and part-time Residentiary Canon at the Cathedral (including a stint as Acting Dean and Acting Precentor), Tim Alban Jones is moving to become a full-time Residentiary Canon at the Cathedral.

“This is a new role as part of a restructuring of the clergy team and it includes Tim’s current responsibilities as Vice Dean as well as some tasks for which Canon Sarah was previously responsible. “