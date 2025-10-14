New question mark over role of Great Northern Hotel in Peterborough Station Quarter plans

The final approval for Peterborough’s £65 million Station Quarter transformation has raised a new question mark over the future of the Great Northern Hotel.

Council chiefs have always said it is unthinkable to have a multi-million pound transformation of the Station Quarter that did not include the hotel and have urged the owners to make clear their plans for the building.

Just a week ago the full approval for the Government £48 million to help fund the transformation of the train station and the surrounding area was confirmed by the Department for Transport which has just signed off the full business case for the development.

It means work is set to start on the first phase of the development next month.

It will involve the creation of a new pedestrian and cycleway link between the station and Cowgate.

Once those works are finished early next year, the attention will turn to improving the turning area in front of the train station.

But it comes as new filings at the Land Registry indicate that the ownership of the Great Northern Hotel has recently changed hands.

Documents show that the property seems to have been bought by Gnh Property Holding Ltd of Riverside, Foxs Marina, The Strand, Wherstead, Ipswich, for a price of £2 million on September 11, 2023.

It was previously owned by Bodelson Finance, based at Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands, in the Caribbean, having been bought in 2009 for £2.6 million.

Mohammed Farooq, Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, said: "The Great Northern Hotel is an iconic and historic building within the station footprint.

"Its future is a key consideration of the long-term masterplan as it evolves.

He said: “At this stage, we're focused on delivering the first phase of the Station Quarter masterplan, as set out in our Levelling Up bid.

“We're committed in delivering Station Quarter improvements that reflects the ambition of our city and provides a more welcoming gateway for residents, visitors and businesses.”

The Station Quarter development will feature:

New western entrance that creates a double-sided station for improved accessibility from the west side of the city.

Multi-storey car park that will be located on the western side to support the new entrance.

A new station square which will be a public area designed to be a gateway to the city.

Refurbished eastern station buildings with improvements made to the existing station buildings on the city centre side.

New pedestrian and cycle routes with a landscaped route, including a new link to replace the Cowgate underpass, connecting the station to the city centre and the Cathedral.

Infrastructure improvements that will feature new junctions and drop-off points to reduce traffic congestion.

Future development: The project also aims to unlock land currently used for surface parking for future commercial and residential development.

A year ago, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes issued a call to the owners of the hotel to talk to the council about their intentions for the building.

But he said the hotel would be part of a second phase of the Station Quarter

The first phase, which has secured £48 million of Government Levelling Up funds, will centre on creating a double-entrance train station and other works, with future phases, which are expected to be funded by private sources, transforming the surrounding area.

Timeline for the Great Northern Hotel

1852: The hotel was designed by architect Henry Goddard and opened to the public on April 1. It cost £2,500 to build.

1982: Was sold by British Rail, which was de-nationalising parts of its non-railway empire.

1993: After a number of owners, the hotel was bought by Peterborough businessman and millionaire Peter Boizot, the founder of the Pizza Express chain.

April 21, 2009: Mr Boizot’s hotel company, Mistvalley Ltd, was placed into administration and the hotel sold to the investment company Renelson Investment SA for about £2.6 million.

A Land Registry filing named the owners as Bodelson Finance, based at Tortola, the largest of the British Virgin Islands, in the Caribbean. It states the hotel was sold for £2,624,996 on April 21, 2009 when it was bought from Mr Boizot.

April 2012: Businessman Colin Hill was listed in the Sunday Times Rich List as the owner of the Great Northern Hotel and one of the most affluent people in East Anglia with a reputed fortune of £200 million

September 2019: Peterborough City Council refuses to rule out hotel’s demolition as part of new Station Quarter plans. The hotel’s general manager Shaun Rollinson says neither he or the hotel’s owner Colin Hill have had discussions with the council over the building’s future.

November 2022: Best Western has revealed that owners of the Great Northern Hotel have decided to split from the brand.

November 11, 2022. The hotel was used to accommodate about 80 single men asylum seekers.

September 11, 2023: According to the Land Registry, the hotel was bought by Ipswich-based Gnh Property Holdings Ltd for £2 million.

February 2024: The Home Office ‘stood down’ the hotel as a refuge for asylum seekers.