New £3 million centre to teach aspiring train drivers is officially opened in Peterborough

The new GB Railfreight headquarters in Peterborough.

State-of-the-art train simulators and purpose built classrooms are among the features of GB Railfreight’s £3 million training and control centre in Maskew Avenue that was declared open by Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris MP.

The centre will drive GB Railfreight towards its goal of becoming the industry’s leading training provider for those embarking on a career in rail freight.

This year alone, 120 people are expected to use the facility and develop skills to qualify for a variety of roles from trainee train drivers to apprenticeships.

The building will also accommodates GB Railfrieght’s traincrew and office staff and will include its 24-hour control centre, training and operations departments alongside the company’s asset management team.

John Smith, managing director of GB Railfreight, said: “The new Peterborough headquarters is one of GB Railfreight’s single largest investments to date and builds on our ever-growing presence in the local community and commitment to regional development.

He added: “As we build towards a brighter future, we want to foster the next generation of rail freight talent and our new headquarters will help us achieve this aim.”

Mr Heaton-Harris MP said: “It is a pleasure to open the brand-new GB Railfreight headquarters, which will provide future generations with the essential skills and knowledge for a successful career in rail freight.”

“Our rail freight sector has kept our country and economy moving through the pandemic, and we will continue to support the growth of this key industry, particularly as we look to decarbonise transport and deliver net-zero by 2050.”