New £19.6 million affordable homes development in Peterborough reaches milestone

A £19.6 million homes development in Peterborough has reached a new milestone.

Development partners involved in the construction of the independent living development at The Brambles in Hampton have just celebrated a topping out ceremony.

It means construction of the 80 affordable new homes for sale and rent has reached its highest point.

Midlands-based Deeley Construction is building new homes in partnership with Anchor, which is England’s largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people in later life and which is being delivered in partnership with Homes England.

The residential scheme has been designed for people over 60s and is made up of a mix of 32 one-bedroom and 48 two-bedroom apartments and is set for completion early next year.

So far, two thirds of the affordable sales units have been reserved.

The homes will feature communal spaces including a residents lounge and kitchen, library, activity room and a guest accommodation suite for visiting friends and family, alongside landscaped communal gardens. Also included are 45

car park spaces with EV charging points.

Residents will benefit from a 24-hour Anchor on call support, an on-site manager and a wellbeing service.

Martin Gallagher, managing director at Deeley Construction, said: “We’re proud to be working in partnership with Anchor to create important affordable homes for older people living in Hampton and across Peterborough.

“This is a major milestone for the development which is set to create a new community and provide affordable, high-quality housing that helps people to live well in their later life.

“Work is progressing well on site and we look forward to celebrating completion next year.”

Alison Plaxton, development manager at Anchor, said: “The topping out at The Brambles is an important milestone for both Anchor and the development.

"The Brambles will create more and better affordable housing for older people in the local community.

"At Anchor, we bring years of experience in delivering new homes centred around our residents and their changing needs.

"We focus on creating peace of mind and building communities where people feel secure, welcome and able to fully enjoy later life.”

Dan Macpherson, executive director at TSA Riley, which is the agent for Anchor, said: “It’s a privilege to work alongside Anchor on this important extra care scheme in Peterborough.

"With Deeley Construction bringing the building to life and Quattro’s thoughtful design, this project reflects the lasting and immediate impact that specialist later living schemes have on individuals, their families and communities alike.”