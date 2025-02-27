New £182,000 cash boost to help cut homelessness in Peterborough

Money will ease pressure on services

A new initiative to help the homeless this winter is expected to mean a £182,000 boost for Peterborough.

The emergency cash for Peterborough has been promised by the government and will support struggling individuals to avoid homelessness or rough sleeping by allowing Peterborough City Council to intervene early to prevent evictions and secure accommodation.

The new cash boost means that Peterborough will have extra funding of up to £392,000 to help the homeless use this winter.

Peterborough is to get £182,000 extra from the Government to help tackle homelessness in a move welcomed by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and Councillor Alison Jones, Peterborough City Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities

The city is also set to receive £4.5 million next year as part of the Labour Government's initiative to help councils tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

The Government says the emergency funding means fewer people will reach crisis point and end up on the streets, which in turn frees up resources and eases demand on social services, healthcare, and emergency housing teams.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “This is another welcome boost to tackling homelessness and preventing rough sleeping in Peterborough.

"We can all see the visible signs of when the system breaks down with rising rough sleeping in parts of the city.

He added: “Homelessness is a preventable tragedy.

"The last government got this wrong, cutting council budgets too far and too fast, making it harder for families to get emergency help when they need it.

"We need to be doing all we can to end the scandal of families turning to B&Bs, emergency accommodation or indeed, living on the streets.”

Councillor Alison Jones, the council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: “Homelessness has no place in our society.

"During their nighttime patrols, our Council’s Homelessness Outreach Team provides accommodation support, food, water, mental health services, drug and alcohol counselling and sometimes most crucially, someone to listen.

"In doing so they have heard some of the most tragic stories imaginable and met some of the most amazing, kind, diverse and resilient people.

"It is their wish and mine that we will meet less people under such circumstances. This funding will help make that a reality and it should be celebrated.

She added: “We would like to thank local partners like the Light Project, Salvation Army, and many others who work tirelessly alongside the council to support families and individuals in need.”