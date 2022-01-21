New project launched to provide emergency accommodation for Peterborough rough sleepers

Light Project Peterborough (LPP) have launched a pilot programme with a number of churches across the city to house single occupancy cabins provided to the most vulnerable people across Peterborough.

The project is funded by the Homelessness Winter Transformation Fund 2021/22 supplied by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and supported by Homeless Link and Housing Justice.

The project is run by and overseen by Light Project Peterborough but is undertaken in partnership - primarily with churches but will also have support and input from other key organisations such as, Peterborough City Council Housing Needs, Aspire (CGL) and Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The cabins will provide emergency shelter for rough sleepers

The units were installed by Bunkabin and work to install supported by Hillson Builders and Your Electrical Solution.

The night shelter project is run via a referral scheme which identifies people who are sleeping on the streets and who need emergency accommodation. They are provided with a safe and supported environment while a fuller wrap-around service is organised to achieve the best outcomes for each individual. The project workers help to establish a system of on-going support and encourage a transition to settled accommodation.

This work is firstly scheduled up until March 2022 and, dependent on the successes and learning, it is hoped that more emergency safe space accommodation across Peterborough could be established.

Steven Pettican CEO of LPP said: “We are really excited about the potential of this project as we have not been able to run the previous Peterborough Winter Night Shelter due to Covid restrictions.

“After many months of planning, once again church communities are showing they are at the heart of local community support.

“We do not know what will happen after the end of March but would love to see more safe spaces across the city. If you could help us with this, please, please do get in touch.”