New planters added to Peterborough street to add 'burst of colour'
and live on Freeview channel 276
New community planters have been officially opened on Searjeant Street in Peterborough.
The planters were filled following a planting afternoon on Thursday (May 30) with support Peterborough Environment City Trust.
The initiative to bring a burst of colour of the street has been spearheaded by Peterborough Presents in partnership with Community First (Peterborough) and marks a significant step towards enhancing public spaces and fostering community pride.
Each planter has an eye-catching design created in a collaborative effort between local artists and budding young talent. They showcase unique artworks inspired by the four seasons. Following a spirited competition among Year 6 students at Beeches Primary and Gladstone Primary, four winning designs were selected, along with seven runners-up.
Their imaginative concepts were brought to life by the talented hands of artist Fasiha Ashiq and the planters were built and installed by local company Crega Landscapes.
Charley Genever, Community Producer for Peterborough Presents said: "These planters symbolise more than just decorative additions to our streets.
"They show how creative and talented people in the Millfield and Gladstone communities are.
“We had 91 entries for the competition which was just incredible. And we hadn’t originally planned to do runners-up and prizes, but we were so impressed with the quality of the entries that we had to celebrate as many as we could!”
The project, which unfolded over a dynamic Painting Weekend at the Allama Iqbal Centre, saw the transformation of the selected designs into vibrant artworks adorning the new planters.
Children involved in the competition, plus their family, friends, and other keen creatives in the neighbourhood, came along to add their artistic talent to the designs. Along with dedicated volunteers, and artist Tony Nero, the planters were brought to life in a true community effort.
Charley added: “Community First and Peterborough Presents have been partnering together for years.
"We love working with Helen Walkinshaw and Mohammed Saeed and their passion for their local neighbourhood. Long may it continue!”
“We are immensely proud of the efforts of our young artists, which are now on Searjeant Street for all to enjoy.”