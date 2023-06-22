New plans have been drawn up to convert the former Peterborough offices of a recruitment agency into a ‘recreation lounge’.

The proposal involves the transformation of the former offices of PMP at 33 to 35 Cowgate, which is next door to the Draper’s Arms, into a leisure and games area across the front halves of both the ground and first floors.

The venture, which will not involve the sale of alcohol or any form of gambling, is expected to create two full-time and three part-time jobs.

The former offices in Cowgate, Peterborough, which could be converted into a recreation under new plans submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The plans for the change of use of the premises have been drawn up for Javed Parvez, director of the Clue Club, which has been set up specifically for the new enterprise.

The proposals have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for councillors to approve.

Roger Chiswick, of Chiswick Architectural Services, in Peterborough, who is agent for the applicant, said: “The intention is to create a recreation centre.

"There will not be any sales of alcohol or gambling machines and food will not be cooked on the premises. No structural changes to the building are proposed.

"There will be soft seating, sofas and arm chairs, sandwich machines, snack dispensing machines, snooker and pool tables and pinball machines – that kind of entertainment.