New plans unveiled to create solar farm near Peterborough.

New plans have been revealed to create a solar farm near Peterborough.

The venture involve using land at Malice Farm, South of French Drove and East of Scolding Drove, in Thorney.

The plans have been put together by the London-based FRV Powertek Ltd, which was set up three years ago.

It involves the construction of a solar farm installation along with a battery storage facility on the site.,

In addition, the plans include associated infrastructure including access, drainage, landscaping and other incidental works.

A spokesperson for the project said the plans were at an early stage.

A public notice of the company’s intention to seek planning permission for the scheme has just been published.

It gives people living nearby 30 days to submit their thoughts to Peterborough City Council.

It is expected that once the public consultation is completed a formal planning application will be submitted to the council.