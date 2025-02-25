New plans to expand Aldi car park in Peterborough

Decision still to be made

A discount supermarket in Peterborough has submitted a planning application to expand its car park.

The Aldi store on Brickburn Close in Hampton currently has 97 car parking spaces.

This includes 78 standard spaces, seven parent and child spaces, four accessible spaces and eight staff spaces.

If Peterborough City Council approves the application, the number of spaces would increase by 20 to 117, split into 95 standard spaces, eight parent and child spaces, six accessible spaces and eight staff spaces.

A highways technical note, produced by planning consultants Andrew Moseley Associates (AMA) as part of the application, states: "The proposed increase in car parking is solely to cater for the current demand of the Aldi store at a more optimal level."

The proposed extension to the car park would not alter the store’s existing product offering.

During a busier month, or peak spikes due to holiday season, the current car park could "quite easily exceed capacity", according to a parking survey carried out by AMA.

The planning consultants said that an increase of 20 spaces is considered sufficient to cater for the demand of the Aldi store, offering a "suitable buffer" for spikes in demand.

The highways technical note states: "It is considered that the proposed extension would not result in any detrimental highways impact on capacity or road safety and that there are no traffic or transportation reasons that planning permission could not be granted."

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.