New plans revealed to open Nando's outlet in Peterborough

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 04:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Outlet to replace closed restaurant

New plans have been drawn up to open a Nando’s restaurant in Peterborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The outlet for the new branch of the popular flame-grilled chicken chain will be based in the premises previously occupied by Chiquito’s in Cygnet Park, Phorpres Way, Hampton.

The details are contained in an application submitted to Peterborough City Council.

New plans have been drawn up to open a Nando's restaurant at the former home of Chiquito in Hampton, PeterboroughNew plans have been drawn up to open a Nando's restaurant at the former home of Chiquito in Hampton, Peterborough
New plans have been drawn up to open a Nando's restaurant at the former home of Chiquito in Hampton, Peterborough

It seeks building control regulations approval to convert the former Chiquito eatery, which closed last year, after its owners, The Restaurant Group, announced it was closing its worst performing sites as leases on the premises run out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application from JM Partnership (Surveyors) requests permission to fit out the former restaurant to Nando's specifications.

These include drainage, shopfront, lighting, flooring, wall finishes, WCs, fixed seating, kitchen, coldrooms and back of house areas.

Nando’s currently operates a 100-seat outlet in Cathedral Square, Peterborough after opening in 2011.

At the time a spokesman said Nando’s had found an ‘ideal location right beside the new fountains in Cathedral Square.’

Related topics:Peterborough City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.