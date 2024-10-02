Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Outlet to replace closed restaurant

New plans have been drawn up to open a Nando’s restaurant in Peterborough.

The outlet for the new branch of the popular flame-grilled chicken chain will be based in the premises previously occupied by Chiquito’s in Cygnet Park, Phorpres Way, Hampton.

The details are contained in an application submitted to Peterborough City Council.

It seeks building control regulations approval to convert the former Chiquito eatery, which closed last year, after its owners, The Restaurant Group, announced it was closing its worst performing sites as leases on the premises run out.

The application from JM Partnership (Surveyors) requests permission to fit out the former restaurant to Nando's specifications.

These include drainage, shopfront, lighting, flooring, wall finishes, WCs, fixed seating, kitchen, coldrooms and back of house areas.

Nando’s currently operates a 100-seat outlet in Cathedral Square, Peterborough after opening in 2011.

At the time a spokesman said Nando’s had found an ‘ideal location right beside the new fountains in Cathedral Square.’