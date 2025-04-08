New plans for multi-million pound energy investment in Peterborough creating 100 jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Action is part of £350 million investment

New plans have been unveiled for a multi-million pound investment to upgrade and install new vital gas compressors at Peterborough’s National Gas Compressor Station in a move that will create 100 jobs.

The venture puts Peterborough at the heart of a new energy project by National Gas as it invests in maintaining energy security and driving for net zero for the UK.

National Gas has announced a £350 million investment in the UK with new equipment to be installed at its site in Gasworks Road, Peterborough, as well as at two others across the country.

From left, North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and Peterborough City Council leader Dennis Jones at the Peterborough Compressor Station in Gasworks Road, Peterborough

The move will support 1,000 jobs in the UK.

The announcement was made during a visit to the Peterborough site by Industry Minister Sarah Jones MP, who toured the facility with Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling and Peterborough City Council Leader Cllr Dennis Jones.

National Gas says the new equipment will be manufactured by Siemens Energy, Baker Hughes and Solar Turbines, and installed by Murphy and United Living Infrastructure Services.

It is specifically designed to be hydrogen-ready to ensure the nation’s energy infrastructure is ready for the transition to low-carbon gases.

The new compressors will operate using natural gas today but are fully prepared for the transition to hydrogen and natural gas blends, supporting both the existing system and low-carbon gases.

The announcement cements Peterborough’s ambitions to be at the heart of clean energy and hydrogen.

ARU Peterborough is already working on plans for a clean energy centre and Peterborough College has recently built its new Green Technology Centre to train the next generation in green skills and apprenticeships.

Mr Pakes said: “Peterborough is fast becoming the King's Cross of hydrogen – a hub where innovation, infrastructure and ambition meet.

"National Gas’s investment is a landmark moment for our constituency, laying the groundwork for a cleaner, greener energy network.

“Hydrogen has a critical role in the future of British energy and our path to net zero.

"Projects like this show how we can transition to a low-carbon future while boosting jobs, skills and the local economy in our area.”

Mr Carling said:“This major investment by National Gas marks a vital step toward our clean energy future.

"With Peterborough at the heart of this transformation, it’s fantastic to see new, hydrogen-ready infrastructure coming to our region.

“These new gas compressors will not only strengthen energy security but also help us lead the way in delivering net zero.

"It’s a powerful example of how local action can contribute to the national ambition of becoming a clean energy superpower.”

Jon Butterworth, chief executive of National Gas, said: “Today’s announcement is a major milestone for our business - signalling the end of the hard-working gas compressors that have given us over six decades’ of service and ushering in a new dawn under those that will power our net zero future.

“This investment will allow our world-class gas National Transmission System to maintain Great Britain’s energy security, complementing our renewable energy mix to provide power to power stations, industries and businesses long after we achieve clean power in 2030.”

Industry Minister Sarah Jones said:"National Gas’ investment will support jobs while strengthening the resilience of our gas network, which will be crucial as we work towards achieving clean power by 2030.

“As part of our Plan for Change, gas will continue to play a role to ensure security of supply, alongside clean, homegrown power.”