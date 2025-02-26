New plans for Hereward Cross Shopping Centre move forward

Retailers set to move into centre

New plans to attract retailers into Peterborough’s Hereward Cross Shopping Centre look to have taken a step forward.

An application to make alterations to the inside of a section of the 1960s building in Broadway have just been given the thumbs up by Peterborough City Council.

The building control application to divide the former Wilco unit into two sections has been approved by planning officers.

The Hereward Cross Shopping Centre in PeterboroughThe Hereward Cross Shopping Centre in Peterborough
However, a formal planning application to split the unit which was submitted in January this year has still to be decided by the council.

That application has been submitted by Ashman Architects, in Peterborough, on behalf of HCP Investments, which owns the centre.

The plans involve the creation of a unit of 439 square metres fronting Broadway, which would be surrounded by a much larger unit, occupying 1,500.8 square metres and which would sweep round from a section of the Broadway frontage.

It would occupy much of the rear of the former Wilko store with a frontage into Cattle Market Road.

In documents submitted with the application, Ashman Architects state: “The proposed scheme seeks to repurpose the vacant building, restoring it to active use and contributing to the overall revitalisation of Peterborough City centre.”

Will Elphinstone, director of Tydus Peterborough, which is marketing the centre jointly with Savills, has previously said that a couple of units within the former Wilko unit are under offer.

Last July, HCP Investments, which has a 191-year long lease on the shopping centre, announced an agreement on a 10 year lease of the former William Hill unit to Peterborough-based BG Mini Market.

