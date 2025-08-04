New Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards category celebrates tourism, retail and hospitality enterprises

A new Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards category has been created to celebrate the city’s tourism, retail and hospitality enterprises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations are now being sought for category, called the Tourism, Retail and Hospitality Business of the Year, which is open to any restaurant, hotel, café, pub, retail, leisure facility, visitor attraction or similar business in Greater Peterborough.

The new award seeks to recognise those businesses that are driving positive economic impact for the city and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges will be looking for evidence of the journey and achievements of the business, highlighting its growth, creativity and impact, as well as evidence of attracting, training and retaining staff, and building a positive work environment and customer experience and community involvement.

Winners of last year's Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 'Small Business of the Year.

The creation of the new award brings the number of categories at this year’s Peterborough Business Awards to 13 with the deadline for nominations set at August 31.

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer at Peterborough Positive and a judge on the awards panel, said: “This new award has already provided us with some excellent submissions and we’re looking forward to receiving more as we approach the end of August deadline.

"There are so many businesses doing great things in retail, hospitality and tourism – and I encourage them to enter and showcase their value and successes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If your business is excelling in its field and driving positive economic impact for the area, then this is your chance to demonstrate how proud you are of your continuous contributions to these sectors.

"The new category shines a light on venues and enterprises at the heart of our community’s daily life and growing economy.”

How to enter the Tourism, Retail and Hospitality Business of the Year award?

Write a 1,000-word submission covering your Journey & Achievements, People & Culture, Customer Experience and Customer Involvement

Submit through the awards portal by clicking here by August 31

The other categories are:

Small Business of the Year: This category is open to any business with a turnover up to £3 to £30 million.

Medium Business of the Year - Sponsored by Azets. This category is open to any business with a turnover up to £3 million.

Large Business of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This category is open to any business with a turnover over £30 million.

Social Enterprise of the Year

This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities.

Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Greenwoods Legal LLP

This award recognises the business that has shown pre-eminent commitment to the development and welfare of its people, by encouraging communication, creativity and proactivity throughout the organisation.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to those aged 40 and under, This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results

Business Person of the Year

This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results

Digital & Technology Business of the Year

Open to SaaS companies, digital agencies, technology innovators who are excelling in their field.

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)

This award celebrates innovation; of products, services, business models or initiatives. If you are doing something different that is creating change or making a positive difference to your clients, customers or staff, then this award is for you.

Customer Service Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This award will go to an organisation that can best demonstrate that it has the customer at the heart of the business.

Sustainability Award

This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.

Business in the Community Award - Sponsored by Allison Homes

To recognise a company demonstrating a commitment to supporting their local community. This is for businesses who set aside time/money/resource to help their local communities as part of their CSR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrations:

Winners will be revealed at a glittering black-tie awards ceremony and dinner on Thursday 20th November at the Holiday Inn Thorpe Wood, Peterborough

For all queries, contact event manager [email protected] 07837308942

Thank you to our sponsors and supporters:

Allison Homes

Azets

Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Fosters Legal

Greenwoods Solicitors

Inspire Education Group

Peterborough Positive

Peterborough City Council

Pinnacle House Business Centre/Wrest Park

Thank you to our judges:

Chris Collier (Chairman)

Andrew Heeler

Charlotte Horibin

Colleen Gostick

Fred Morton

Nicole Wong

Pep Cipriano

Stephen Brown

Tracey Richardson

Trevor Gibson