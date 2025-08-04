New Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards category celebrates tourism, retail and hospitality enterprises
Nominations are now being sought for category, called the Tourism, Retail and Hospitality Business of the Year, which is open to any restaurant, hotel, café, pub, retail, leisure facility, visitor attraction or similar business in Greater Peterborough.
The new award seeks to recognise those businesses that are driving positive economic impact for the city and surrounding areas.
Judges will be looking for evidence of the journey and achievements of the business, highlighting its growth, creativity and impact, as well as evidence of attracting, training and retaining staff, and building a positive work environment and customer experience and community involvement.
The creation of the new award brings the number of categories at this year’s Peterborough Business Awards to 13 with the deadline for nominations set at August 31.
Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer at Peterborough Positive and a judge on the awards panel, said: “This new award has already provided us with some excellent submissions and we’re looking forward to receiving more as we approach the end of August deadline.
"There are so many businesses doing great things in retail, hospitality and tourism – and I encourage them to enter and showcase their value and successes.
"If your business is excelling in its field and driving positive economic impact for the area, then this is your chance to demonstrate how proud you are of your continuous contributions to these sectors.
"The new category shines a light on venues and enterprises at the heart of our community’s daily life and growing economy.”
How to enter the Tourism, Retail and Hospitality Business of the Year award?
- Write a 1,000-word submission covering your Journey & Achievements, People & Culture, Customer Experience and Customer Involvement
- Submit through the awards portal by clicking here by August 31
The other categories are:
Small Business of the Year: This category is open to any business with a turnover up to £3 to £30 million.
Medium Business of the Year - Sponsored by Azets. This category is open to any business with a turnover up to £3 million.
Large Business of the Year
This category is open to any business with a turnover over £30 million.
Social Enterprise of the Year
This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities.
Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Greenwoods Legal LLP
This award recognises the business that has shown pre-eminent commitment to the development and welfare of its people, by encouraging communication, creativity and proactivity throughout the organisation.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough City Council
Open to those aged 40 and under, This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results
Business Person of the Year
This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results
Digital & Technology Business of the Year
Open to SaaS companies, digital agencies, technology innovators who are excelling in their field.
Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)
This award celebrates innovation; of products, services, business models or initiatives. If you are doing something different that is creating change or making a positive difference to your clients, customers or staff, then this award is for you.
Customer Service Award
This award will go to an organisation that can best demonstrate that it has the customer at the heart of the business.
Sustainability Award
This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.
Business in the Community Award - Sponsored by Allison Homes
To recognise a company demonstrating a commitment to supporting their local community. This is for businesses who set aside time/money/resource to help their local communities as part of their CSR
The celebrations:
Winners will be revealed at a glittering black-tie awards ceremony and dinner on Thursday 20th November at the Holiday Inn Thorpe Wood, Peterborough
For all queries, contact event manager [email protected] 07837308942
Thank you to our sponsors and supporters:
Allison Homes
Azets
Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce
Fosters Legal
Greenwoods Solicitors
Inspire Education Group
Peterborough Positive
Peterborough City Council
Pinnacle House Business Centre/Wrest Park
Thank you to our judges:
Chris Collier (Chairman)
Andrew Heeler
Charlotte Horibin
Colleen Gostick
Fred Morton
Nicole Wong
Pep Cipriano
Stephen Brown
Tracey Richardson
Trevor Gibson