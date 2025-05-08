New Peterborough First leader Chris Harper outlines ambitious plans to take over the council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillor Farooq led the group since October 2024

The second largest political group on Peterborough City Council have selected a new leader who has ambitious plans to gain control of the authority.

Councillor Mohammed Farooq took over leadership of Peterborough First from Cllr Chris Harper in October 2024 after Cllr Harper spent two years in charge.

Six months later, Cllr Farooq has decided to step down, with Cllr Harper reselected by group colleagues to become their leader again.

From left, new Peterborough First leader, Cllr Chris Harper, and outgoing leader, Cllr Mohammed Farooq

Speaking after the group's annual meeting in May, Cllr Harper said he was "delighted and truly honoured" to reassume his position as Peterborough First leader.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I take over from Cllr Farooq who did a great job and will stay within the group to support us.

"What I would say to people is watch this space, as there are big things coming for Peterborough First.

"We've established ourselves as opposition but we don't just want to remain as opposition. We are willing to stand up and be counted, but to do that we need new people.

"One of our major goals is to start the recruitment process for, if it happens, the 2026 elections. We will be looking to recruit the right type of people to push our numbers up.

"Our goal is to run this council. It's as simple as that."

Cllr Farooq, a former leader of the city council, took over as group leader last October due to Cllr Harper's other commitments.

He said it was "absolutely great news" that Cllr Harper was back in charge of the group.

"Chris has always been our leader," Cllr Farooq said.

"He came off because his work commitments were very busy last year so I came in and covered for him. We are all very great friends in the group.

"Now his work commitments have reduced a bit so I asked him to come and take over."

Cllr Farooq said it was a "privilege" to lead the group and wished Cllr Harper the best for the future.