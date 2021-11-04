New Peterborough business looks to ease oven cleaning chore

Eldon Loades-Vincent.

A new business has just been set up to take on the onerous task of sprucing up ovens, Agas, ranges and grills.

Businessman Eldon Loades-Vincent has set up OvenGleamers’ Peterborough, which is part of a national franchise that now has just under 20 local franchisees.

His move into self employment comes after a period of furlough earlier this year which left him looking for a new venture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eldon, who has worked in the oven cleaning industry for five years working on commercial and residential ovens, said: “I had followed the OvenGleamers team for a long while as I was already in the industry. I took the plunge after doing a lot of research into the franchise model and the systems and processes they offer.

“I’m comfortable with the technology but I have to say the kit I will be working with now is on another level. It is just far more advanced, safer and more efficient.”