New "Octopussy" project gets underway at heritage railway site in Peterborough

A new project has been unveiled at Nene Valley Railway – to enable the heritage railway site to host bigger and better events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called “Project Octopussy” - a nod to the 1983 James Bond film which was partly filmed at Nene Valley - the scheme will look to restore an old train carriage.

This will then be used to house a larger generator – giving them a real ‘Licence to Thrill’ by enabling the site to host “bigger and better” events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project came about after Nene Valley Railway partnered with Amey to mark this year’s national Railway 200 event – celebrating 200 years of UK railways. Amey is a leading provider of full life-cycle engineering, operations, and decarbonisation solutions for transport infrastructure and complex facilities.

Amey volunteers have been visiting the site regularly to help with the project.

A spokesperson for NVR explained: “Wanting to do something big and bold to mark this milestone year, Amey approached the heritage railway to identify a major project that could be the focus of the partnership throughout 2025.

“We proposed restoring an old carriage to house a larger generator, enabling us to host bigger and better events (such as Christmas at the Railway), keep the site running efficiently, and ultimately raising more funds to support the restoration and conservation of railway heritage.”

Volunteers from Amey and their supply chain have been regularly attending the site to assist with the project, with support, materials, and resources being contributed by more than 30 rail companies.

To date, NVR says that 70 volunteers have signed up to help.

The restored carriage is due to be unveiled in November.