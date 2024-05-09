Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Key Theatre first opened in 1973.

A new mural has been commissioned to commemorate 50 years of Peterborough’s Key Theatre.

The iconic theatre, located on the Embankment, opened on November 26, 1973 with a performance of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

The new mural has commissioned by Landmark Theatres and will be created by renowned Peterborough street artist Nathan Murdoch, of Street Arts Hire Ltd.

Nathan Murdoch creating his latest mural at the Key Theatre.

The mural will be located on the exterior wall of the building, which faces out onto the Embankment, and will show a look into the theatre and all of the different types of performances you might find inside.

Nathan said: “The whole piece is in the shape of a love heart to represent love of the theatre.

"The quote that has been the inspiration of this work and is included as part of it is; art is not what out see but what you make others see.

"It is a really nice touch and what are is all about.”