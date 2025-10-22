A new mural has added a fresh pop of colour of the museum at Flag Fen Archaelogy Park in Peterborough.

Over the past week, renowned local artists Nathan Murdoch and Tony Nero have been creating a new mural, which will from part of the site’s museum.

The mural depicts the settlement, as it is believed to have looked in the Bronze Age, roughly 3,000 years ago.

Flag Fen itself sits in the midst of a unique Bronze Age landscape and has a still preserved timber causeway and platform made over 3,500 years ago.

Nathan Murdoch and Tony Nero with the new mural.

The site is part of the Flag Fen Basin and the world-famous Must Farm discoveries were made less than one kilometre away.

Must Farm- located between- Peterborough and Whittlesey- has been described as one of the best preserved settlements dating to the Late Bronze Age (1000 – 800BC).

Discoveries included long boats, fish traps and four roundhouses, earning it the name ‘a Bronze Age Pompei.’ The settlement itself was abandoned suddenly following a catastrophic fire.

The mural pictures some of the long boats in use and what life could have looked like at this time. These long boats, excitingly, are on the Flag Fen site, undergoing conservation work to ensure they are preserved for future generations.

Flag Fen also has Bronze Age and Iron Age Roundhouses to wow visitors, as well as their own flock of Soay Sheep, a breed familiar to ancestors in the Bronze Age.

To find out about all the the Bronze Age exhibits at Flag Fen, visit https://flagfen.org.uk/

Flag Fen said: “It was a pleasure to welcome back Nathan Murdoch and Tony Nero back to Flag Fen again. They’ve created a fantastic new mural — we absolutely love their work.”