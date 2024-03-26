Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new food shopping hub which aims to help people save money on their grocery shopping is preparing to open in Market Deeping.

Nationwide food repurposing scheme ‘The Bread & Butter Thing’ (TBBT) is due to open its doors at Market Deeping’s Iron Horse Ranch House on Tuesday March 26.

The aim of the scheme – which works in partnership with supermarkets, factories and farms – is simple: to redistribute food that would otherwise go to waste.

Mark Game, chief executive of The Bread & Butter Thing, said the scheme is "all about creating long-term, sustainable routes out of poverty and building strong communities.”

TBBT chief executive Mark Game said: “We are pleased to be bringing our affordable food clubs to Market Deeping to provide support to the people of South Kesteven.”

The hub will open one day per week, and anyone wishing to take part will need to register as a Bread and Butter Thing member first.

Members will be entitled to fill three bags of fruit and vegetables, chilled food for the fridge, and cupboard staples such as pasta and cereal.

Mark is hoping that the Market Deeping hub will generate the same positive impact that has been seen at other TBBT hubs within the region.

As well as aiding families to feed their households, the hubs in Stamford and Thorney have also helped people to improve people’s diets and save money for other household priorities.

TBBT estimates that around £35-worth of food will be offered for the £8.50 weekly members’ fee.

It is important to bear in mind that savings will be greater some weeks than others, as what goes into the bags will change from week to week.

The project has been financed by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), a local authority subsidising initiative administered by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC).

Councillor Rhea Rayside, SKDC’s cabinet member for people and communities, said the Council is “proud to support this growing initiative to help people meet the rising cost of living in South Kesteven.”

To take part in the scheme, register as a TBBT member then text 07860 063304 with your full name, postcode, and the name of the hub (IRON HORSE).