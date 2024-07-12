Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mini Market poised to open convenience store in centre

The new owner of a prominent shopping centre in Peterborough is looking to carry out a major enhancement of the building.

Bosses of HCP Investments, which recently agreed a 191-year long lease on the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre, say they are planning an upgrade of the whole premises.

The Guernsey-based company, which registered at Companies House on February 7 this year, bought the long leasehold, which expires on July 5, 2215, from a private company.

The Hereward Cross Shopping Centre in Peterborough

News of the planned upgrade comes as the new owners of the 1960s building also completed an agreement on a 10 year lease of the former William Hill unit to Peterborough-based BG Mini Market.,

BG Mini Market is currently fitting out the unit as a convenience store to open soon.

A spokesperson for Peterborough-based property experts Savills said: “Hereward Cross, which has recently sold to HCP Investments Ltd, comprises 76,896 square feet of retail space across 12 units and is arranged over ground and first floor.

"The new owners are planning a range of refurbishment works to upgrade the entire estate.”

Hereward Cross also contains the former Wilko store, which closed in September last year, and Savills are actively seeking a new tenant.

They say the 32,354 square feet unit could be split to suit requirements from 2,500 square feet to 32,354 square feet..

The unit’s ground floor is mainly retail floorspace with storage space and staff facilities on the first floor. There is a loading bay to the rear of the property on Cattle Market Road.

Edward Gee, director at Savills Peterborough, said: “Prominently located in the city centre of Peterborough, Hereward Cross shopping centre benefits from a comprehensive and varied retail offering, making BG Mini Market a good addition to the tenant line up.

"The former Wilko is available to let and we are already receiving a high level of interest from a range of operators.

"We look forward to announcing the new arrivals in due course.”

The Hereward Cross Shopping Centre was previously owned by Peterborough City Council which in March last year put the principal lease on the market with a price tag of £6.3 million.

Separately, the council also received an offer for the freehold of the building.