A garden centre and retail park in Peterborough is getting a new look following its multi-million sale.

Changes are now being made to the former Peterborough One Retail Park, in Eye Road, after its £27 million purchase by Blue Diamond three months ago.

Among the most prominent changes is the new name signage that sits above the prominent glazed frontage to the garden centre.

The new look Blue Diamond garden and retail complex, that was formerly known as PE1.

It is just one of an array of alterations promised by the new owner Alan Roper, managing director of the complex, shortly after completing the sale of the site in February.

Promising a £3 million investment, Mr Roper said there would be an array of ‘aspirational’ attractions in the garden centre and some new retailers move in.

But he warned “It will be completely different to what went before - but it will be a challenge to take that rather horrible PE1 and transform into something else."