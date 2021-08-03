New look for Peterborough Cathedral precincts

The cathedral has had a £60,000 grant

The money, which has been provided by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), means the cathedral can undertake a comprehensive programme of planting and other outdoor improvements to the site.

The Very Rev Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, welcomed the news. He said: “We are enormously grateful for the opportunity this grant gives us to create a more welcoming and pleasant environment for visitors within the Precincts, “During the pandemic many of us have come to recognise our need for tranquil green spaces and beautiful outdoor locations. The Cathedral grounds are a very special, ancient place and it is a joy to take steps to share them more widely.”

The plans for the 9.5 hectare site, which will be completed by Autumn 2021, include ambitious planting schemes, re-painted railings and replacement outdoor furnishings including benches, bins and new tables and chairs for the café terrace. Gravel pathways will also be renewed where needed. This represents a considerable amount of work for the Cathedral Head Gardener, Rob Glover, and so new gardening volunteers are now being recruited to assist with the task.

Rob said: “Anyone who has some experience and knowledge of gardening and a good general knowledge of plants is invited to get in touch.”

Cllr Marco Cereste, Cabinet Member for Digital Services and Transformation, Peterborough City Council, said: “Peterborough City Council is working with partners such as Peterborough Cathedral, the Combined Authority and Peterborough Positive, to deliver an ambitious programme that is making a real difference to our city.

“Peterborough boasts many visitor attractions and the Cathedral plays a very important part in making the city a vibrant, exciting place to be.

“The funds to support this project were secured as part of the council’s vision to create an environment that brings investment and people into Peterborough.

“This project also highlights the importance of having green spaces within our city and the many benefits these bring to both physical and mental health.”