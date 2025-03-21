New JD Gyms outlet opens in Peterborough creating 20 jobs

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 14:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Special offer for early-bird members

An award-winning national gym chain has opened its latest facility in Peterborough creating 20 jobs.

JD Gyms Peterborough is located in the unit previously occupied by Argos on the Maskew Avenue Retail Park next to Currys and Matalan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 20,000 sq ft gym features cutting-edge cardio and strength equipment, a spacious free weights area, a dedicated glute zone, and a functional Eleiko area.

The new JD Gym in Peterborough has created 20 jobsThe new JD Gym in Peterborough has created 20 jobs
The new JD Gym in Peterborough has created 20 jobs

Members can also enjoy free parking.

A spokesperson said: “The gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week - giving Peterborough residents the flexibility to work out at any time that fits their schedule.

"In addition to providing a high-quality fitness facility, the new gym has created over 20 new jobs for the community.

Amelia Worrall, Chief Operating Officer at The JD Gyms Group, said: “Peterborough is an exciting location for us, and we’re thrilled to open our first world-class facility in Cambridgeshire, unlike anything else in the area.”

To celebrate the new opening, JD Gyms is offering a special early-bird deal where new members can sign up for their first month for just £5 at www.jdgyms.co.uk/peterborough.

Related topics:ArgosCurrysCambridgeshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice