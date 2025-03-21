New JD Gyms outlet opens in Peterborough creating 20 jobs

Special offer for early-bird members

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An award-winning national gym chain has opened its latest facility in Peterborough creating 20 jobs.

JD Gyms Peterborough is located in the unit previously occupied by Argos on the Maskew Avenue Retail Park next to Currys and Matalan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20,000 sq ft gym features cutting-edge cardio and strength equipment, a spacious free weights area, a dedicated glute zone, and a functional Eleiko area.

The new JD Gym in Peterborough has created 20 jobs

Members can also enjoy free parking.

A spokesperson said: “The gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week - giving Peterborough residents the flexibility to work out at any time that fits their schedule.

"In addition to providing a high-quality fitness facility, the new gym has created over 20 new jobs for the community.

Amelia Worrall, Chief Operating Officer at The JD Gyms Group, said: “Peterborough is an exciting location for us, and we’re thrilled to open our first world-class facility in Cambridgeshire, unlike anything else in the area.”

To celebrate the new opening, JD Gyms is offering a special early-bird deal where new members can sign up for their first month for just £5 at www.jdgyms.co.uk/peterborough.