New JD Gyms outlet opens in Peterborough creating 20 jobs
An award-winning national gym chain has opened its latest facility in Peterborough creating 20 jobs.
JD Gyms Peterborough is located in the unit previously occupied by Argos on the Maskew Avenue Retail Park next to Currys and Matalan.
The 20,000 sq ft gym features cutting-edge cardio and strength equipment, a spacious free weights area, a dedicated glute zone, and a functional Eleiko area.
Members can also enjoy free parking.
A spokesperson said: “The gym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week - giving Peterborough residents the flexibility to work out at any time that fits their schedule.
"In addition to providing a high-quality fitness facility, the new gym has created over 20 new jobs for the community.
Amelia Worrall, Chief Operating Officer at The JD Gyms Group, said: “Peterborough is an exciting location for us, and we’re thrilled to open our first world-class facility in Cambridgeshire, unlike anything else in the area.”
To celebrate the new opening, JD Gyms is offering a special early-bird deal where new members can sign up for their first month for just £5 at www.jdgyms.co.uk/peterborough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.