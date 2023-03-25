An investigation is to be carried out into the condition of four substandard bridges in Peterborough in a bid to discover if the structures can be strengthened.

The exploratory work will be carried out by Peterborough City Council engineers to find out if it is financially worthwhile to increase the capacity of the bridges.

The four bridges are Northborough Road, Northborough Viaduct, North Drain Bridge and Gunthorpe Road Bridge.

Thirteeen bridges in Peterborough have been declared to be substandard.

News of the planned investigations comes after figures were released showing there currently 13 substandard bridges in Peterborough that are unable to carry the heaviest vehicles on the roads.

A council spokesperson said: “Many of the structures were built at a time when 40 tonne vehicles were not around and therefore were never intended to carry such loads.

“We are intending to investigate the four structures listed below, to determine whether the capacity can be increased through engineering works and whether it is practical and cost effective to bring the structures up to a capacity of 40 tonnes.”

Figures released by the RAC Foundation show that of the 272 bridges in Peterborough, 13 were substandard last year.

Substandard means bridges are either too weak to carry 40-tonne vehicles or there is a weight restriction for environmental reasons such as a narrow bridge or narrow approach roads.

The figures also show that across Great Britain there are 3,090 substandard bridges – accounting for 4.3 per cent of the total 71,925 bridges.

The estimated one-time cost to clear the maintenance backlog on bridges across the nations was £5.9 billion.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Whether it is potholes or bridges there is only so long that councils can continue to patch things up before bigger cracks literally start to appear in the road network.”

Which bridges are substandard?

Wansford Old Bridge Bridge End, Wansford

Lolham Bridge No 6, King Street, Lolham

Lolham Bridge No 1, King Street, Lolham

Mill Road Railway, Mill Road

Water End, Woodcroft Road, Marholm

Northborough Viaduct, Lincoln Road

North Drain Bridge, Lincoln Road

Orton Culvert (Box), Oundle Road

South Drain Cowpit, North Fen Road

Northborough Road, Peakirk Road

Peakirk Road Bridge, Peakirk Road

Gunthorpe Road bridge, Gunthorpe Road

Paston Ridings bridge, Paston Ridings

