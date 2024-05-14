Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jobs Fair and training schemes planned to help unemployed

A range of initiatives are being put in place to help hundreds of jobs seekers in Peterborough return to the workplace.

Jobs Fairs, specialist training courses and boot camps are being organised by Jobcentre staff in a bid to fill more than 600 vacancies in companies across the city and surrounding area.

New figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions show there were 7,890 people claiming Universal Credit in Peterborough last month – up by 540 on the previous month – an increase of seven per cent.

They included 1,300 people aged 18 to 24 – up by 80 people over the same period and 1,605 people aged 50 plus – up by 160 of 11 per cent over the same months.

People can claim Universal Credit if they are working but their income is less than £423.46 per week.

Stephen Lankester, district operations leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “Our Jobcentres are supporting businesses fill their vacancies and we are holding regular jobs fairs and work academies/ boot camps including a sector wide Jobs Fair at Peterborough Town Hall on May 29 and a work academy for a local hospitality employer starting on May 20."

He said: “There are 604 job vacancies in Peterborough advertised on our FindaJob website.

"Giving people extra time and tailored support so they get the extra help needed to overcome barriers can make a huge difference to someone’s life. And as recently announced, Universal Credit claimants will benefit from extra help from their work coach if they work less than 18 hours a week. “

A range of employers are expected to attend a Jobs Fair at Peterborough Town Hall on May 29 from 10am to noon.

Training provider SPS Training is running a hospitality session on May 20 to help Peterborough-based event caterer Chef De La Maison find candidates for a Catering Manager and Event Chef as well as suitable people for upcoming events staff.

