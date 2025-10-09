New homes in Peterborough village approved including conversion of historic dovecote

Plans for three new homes in a Peterborough village have been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Green and Mrs Sleet submitted a planning application in March to transform a historic dovecote as well as a long barn, offices and a workshop into new homes to the rear of 24 Church Street in Northborough.

Peterborough City Council planners approved the application in October, meaning construction can now begin subject to several conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing property on Church Street is a Grade II listed end of terrace house which has a front garden to the north and a small walled-in garden at the rear.

Dovecote And Offices Photo: Neil Dowlman Architecture Ltd

The dovecote building at the rear (Plot 2), which is also Grade II listed and boasts many of its original features, will be converted alongside the offices into a new two-bedroom home.

Meanwhile, the long barn (Plot 1) currently used as storage and garages will be converted into a three-bedroom home, with the workshop (Plot 3), previously used for car repairs, becoming a four-bedroom home.

The existing house will not receive any development other than some additional parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans stated that the development would provide “high quality and sustainable design” which would suit the existing heritage character of the area.

The design and access statement read: “The development to the listed and curtilage listed buildings retains the majority of the original openings and replaces the either dilapidated joinery or modern UPVC windows/doors with bespoke timber joinery which will be sympathetic to the historic character of the buildings.

“The proposal honours the historic value of the dovecote by proposing minimal work to the first floor of the dovecote and retaining it as existing to showcase the historic nesting boxes and original roof structure.”

Northborough Parish Council supported the planning application, with no objections received by residents or other interested parties.

Both full planning permission and listed building consent was granted by the city council on October 3.