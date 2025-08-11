New hoardings at Queensgate Shopping Centre show 'Frasers is officially on their way', declare centre bosses

Long lengths of white hoarding have gone up around the frontages of the units expected to be occupied by Frasers when it brings its popular brands Flannels, Sports Direct, USC and Game to Peterborough later this year.

The start of work was heralded by Queensgate as a sure sign that Frasers is set to open soon in the centre.

In a posting on its Facebook page exclaimed: “Thanks for sticking with us – the wait is nearly over!

"Yes, it’s real – we promise!

“After all the talk … the hoarding is FINALLY UP!

“Frasers is officially on their way to Queensgate

“It’s happening. It’s not a rumour. It’s not a concept. It’s coming.”

According to recruitment adverts for senior staff for Frasers, the retailer is planning to open this winter with staff expected to be in place by November.

Frasers first revealed its intention to move into Queensgate in January 2024.

At the time a spokesperson for Frasers said: “We are pleased to confirm that we will be opening a new Frasers concept store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre, bringing customers the world’s most aspirational brands, as well as a dynamic beauty hall.

"A 30,000 sq. ft Sports Direct store will also open, featuring a USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

"We are big believers in physical retail and these openings mark an exciting time for the Group as we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK and Europe.”

The retailer says its new ‘dynamic stores’ will create ‘compelling retail destinations’ in the Queensgate centre that will total 92,500 square feet.

Ed Ginn, Director of Investment Management at Invesco Real Estate, owner of the 835,000 square feet Queensgate, said: “The signing of Frasers Group is a significant step in our drive to transform Queensgate into a leading retail and leisure destination.

The Frasers group is moving into the space once occupied by department store John Lewis, which employed about 318 people, and which closed in March 2021.

