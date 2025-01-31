New 'Happy to Chat' bench installed in Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 31st Jan 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 15:25 BST
The bench has been installed at Werrington Recreation Ground.

A new 'Happy to Chat' bench has been installed in Peterborough.

The 'Happy to Chat' bench is designed to combat loneliness and to encourage people to break down social barriers by saying hello to others as they pass.

It has been installed at the Werrington Recreation Ground.

Sally Weald with the new bench in Werrington.placeholder image
Sally Weald with the new bench in Werrington.

The project is a partnership between the Werrington Neighbourhood Council, Co Op Community Fund, customers of Loxley Co Op and the Waitrose Community Fund.

Peterborough City Council also secured a further discount on the bench and arranged for its installation.

Sally Weald from Werrington Neighbourhood Council said: “So many people don’t speak to anyone from one day to the next so it is hoped that this bench will help people to start chatting.

"So, hopefully if you see anyone on the bench, it will encourage you to say ‘Hello.’

“We hope that it will also provide seating in an area that doesn’t have many benches: all ready for the dog walkers to rest, for summer picnics or just to enjoy the peaceful surroundings alongside the Werrington Environment Group's developing wild flower meadow with all sorts of plants and wildlife.

"As always, Werrington Neighbourhood Council loves to bring funding into Werrington for the benefit and well being of all the community.”

