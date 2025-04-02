New hand on the helm of law firm Roythornes in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firm looks to new era of growth

There is a new hand on the helm of a leading law firm in Peterborough.

Roythornes Solicitors, at Stuart House, St John's Street, has announced it has appointed Adam White as its chief executive to take the company forward into an era of new growth.

Adam, who was with Barclays for 15 years and is vice chair of the East of England Agricultural Society and a trustee of Countryside Regeneration Trust, will work alongside Roythornes’ managing partner Vember Mortlock.

From left, Roythornes Solicitors' new chief executive Adam White with the firm's managing partner, Vember Mortlock

Vember said: “Roythornes has a strategic plan for the next five years that aims to significantly expand the business.

“We want to stay sector focused but grow in all markets we are active in.

"Working with clients in the agricultural sector is our sweet spot and Adam has massive experience in this area, and wide knowledge in compliance and other skills that he will be bringing to Roythornes.

"His experience means he will bring a more analytical approach to us – and to our client offering too.

"Instead of appointing from within or from another law firm, we were keen to bring in Adam with his external perspective to support the strong performance of the partners.”

Adam said: “The reason that professional service firms exist is to earn the role of trusted advisors to clients, adding value in our conversations and helping clients to navigate continuous changes.

"There isn’t always the obvious need in the moment, but it’s about helping our clients to look strategically at the future and support their own business growth.”