​A leading figure in a national manufacturers’ organisation has been chosen to head up a Cambridgeshire business lobby group.​

Charlotte Horobin has been named as the new chief executive of the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is currently membership director for the Midlands and East region for Make UK, previously known as the Engineering Employers’ Federation, where she has been for the last 10 years.

Charlotte Horobin has been named as the new chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce.

She will join the Chambers in late July and replaces former chief executive Vic Annells, who retired at the end of May.

Charlotte said: “I am honoured and very proud to have been chosen to succeed Vic Annells.

"I look forward to leading a highly motivated team and will make sure that the brilliant work that has been undertaken, becomes a springboard for further success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her appointment follows a two-year transformation at the Chamber as it has sought to become an accessible, relevant and forward-thinking organisation, ensuring that the voice of business is heard locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

Charlotte, who has a degree from Leeds University and a Masters in Biomedical Sciences from Nottingham University, joined Make UK in 2013.

She is a Trustee of WMG Academy for Young Engineers, Board Director for the West Midlands Growth Company, Midlands Engine Partnership Board Member and leads Make UK’s engagement across the West Midlands Combined Authority and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

She is also a Senior Industrial Fellow within the Advanced Services Group at Aston University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Jones, Chair of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Charlotte as our new Chief Executive.

"The Board and I look forward to supporting her as she leads the Chambers’ continued growth in our area.

"Her achievements on behalf of our friends in Make UK have been truly extraordinary and the impact she has made on her region is simply outstanding.

He added: “Charlotte continues our line of exceptional CEOs in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are hugely grateful for the exciting transformation that Vic Annells has led the Chamber through during his tenure which in turn built on the outstanding work of his illustrious predecessor, John Bridge.