New Government jobs hub provides stunning views of Peterborough

Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes was able to take advantage of the new building last week when he toured the site with Government minister Stephen Barclay.

David was able to climb to the roof of the jobs hub, to get a panoramic view of the city.

Following his visit, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay said: Developments such as this in Peterborough are a great example of this government’s commitment to investing in infrastructure and levelling up across our country.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in delivering this important agenda, and I look forward to seeing the benefits this new hub will bring to local communities and businesses as part of our plans to spread opportunity and prosperity.”

The development, which will be spread over seven floors when complete, will be the new base for civil servants from HM Passport Office and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Construction is due to be completed in 2022.

As part of the Peterborough development, a number of apprentices from the area are working on the project, covering areas such as electrical work, bricklaying, joinery, groundworks and design.

Site labourers, cleaners, administrative and logistical staff have also been employed from the local area to help deliver the project.

