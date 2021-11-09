New funding gives green light to two new underpass renovation projects in Peterborough

A heavily graffitied Paston Parkway underpass.

Both sets of funding have been granted to Werrington Neighbourhood Council to restore run down and vandalised underpasses in the local area.

The first set of funding has been awarded to the council by Tesco, as part of the Tesco Community Award scheme. The £1000 will be used to repaint the walls of the Davids Lane underpass.

The work will be carried out by Street Arts Hire Ltd, the same Peterborough-based company that transformed the underpass at Cuckoos Hollow with pictures of wildlife last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renovation of the underpass at Cuckoos Hollow.

The theme for that project was nature and currently residents are being invited to get in touch with their suggestions of themes. Nurseries, schools, youth groups, organisations and individuals have been encouraged to get in touch.

The second underpass that is set to get a new mural is close to the Paston Parkway, this is being funded by the England Illegal Money Lending Team, using money which has been confiscated from loan sharks following successful prosecutions. Therefore, the theme will be based on ‘loan sharks’ with an ocean and beach scene.

Again, residents have been encouraged to get in touch with any sea life or beach scene photos they want to share to inspire the mural.

Family workshops and painting sessions will run alongside the project.

Renovation of the underpass at Cuckoos Hollow.