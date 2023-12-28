The new group will meet for the first time on January 8.

A new Friendship Club, an initiative designed to support the mental well-being of people that are losing hearing and reduce the risk of dementia, has been launched.

The club, run by The Cambridgeshire Deaf Association, will open its doors 1pm on January 8 at the Park Inn Hotel in Peterborough.

In the UK, an estimated 12 million individuals experience hearing loss, yet only 40% of those who need hearing aids utilise them.

The stigma associated with hearing loss often leads to social withdrawal and isolation, affecting both mental health and cognitive function.

The Peterborough Friends Club seeks to address these challenges by providing a welcoming and supportive environment for those experiencing hearing loss.

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as research indicates a strong link between untreated hearing loss and an increased risk of dementia – with risks nearly doubling for mild hearing loss and more for more severe losses.Andrew Palmer, Chief Executive of the Cambridgeshire Deaf Association, said: "Isolation and poor mental health are significant challenges for those with hearing loss in Peterborough. Our goal with this club is to create a safe space where individuals won’t feel judged for their hearing loss and can socialise comfortably“It's also a platform for learning to live with hearing loss in a fulfilling way, supporting carers and utilising technology to enhance quality of life.“This club represents an important step in ensuring that hearing loss is not a barrier to a full and vibrant life. We invite everyone to join us for a warm cup of tea or coffee, meet our team and other community members, and see that hearing loss does not need to limit life."

