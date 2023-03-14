A new chicken shop is opening in Peterborough on March 15 – offering customers a 20 per cent discount off their food to celebrate.

Pepe’s Piri Piri, which has 168 stores across the UK as well as chicken shops in Ireland, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, is opening at 393 Lincoln Road.

Pepe’s Piri Piri – which is ‘the home of fresh flame-grilled chicken’, according to its strapline – has created 25 new jobs with the opening of its latest shop in the city.

It will be offering Pepe’s Piri Piri’s signature collection of flame-grilled chicken, which includes whole, half and quarter chicken alongside wings and tender strips.

It will also be serving up a range of burgers, wraps, quesadillas and ‘Chick’n’Rice boxes.

Shareen Akhter, owner of the new Peterborough store, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Pepe’s to the Peterborough area.

"The team are excited to fire up the grills and get cooking in this local community, which we’ll be proud to serve for what we’re sure will be many years to come.”

Pepe’s Piri Piri head of franchising, Matt Hart, said: “It’s hard to believe that it was just back in 2007 that we opened the first Pepe’s Piri Piri in Watford and the store in Peterborough now puts us at 168 stores across the UK.

"We’re proud to be able to offer exciting franchising opportunities that can turn someone’s dream of owning and running their own business into a reality, and we’re looking forward to the success that we know Mrs Shareen Akhter will have in Peterborough.

“Of course, we’re also delighted to bring our delicious fresh cooking methods and range of tasty flavours to the people of Peterborough who are in for a real treat.”

All customers will receive 20 per cent off in store orders on the day of opening (March 15).

