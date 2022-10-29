New female-only gym opening in Peterborough aims to make women feel comfortable and confident while exercising

Goddess Gym owner Tasha Lloyd outside her new gym, in Welbeck Way.

A new female-only gym opening in Peterborough hopes to make women feel both comfortable and confident while working out.

Goddess Gym, in Welbeck Way, Woodston, is opening in November this year and will offer a range of classes for women of all ages – including mother-and-daughter sessions.

The gym will have a beauty section upstairs, which will offer treatments such as massages and red light therapy – a treatment that uses light to reverse signs of aging.

"I’ve been a personal trainer for women for a couple of years now, who have been saying that they do not feel comfortable going to mixed gyms,” Natasha Lloyd, owner of Goddess Gym, said.

"Between me and my partner we have six teenage girls between 14 and 18 years old. I was speaking to them and they all said that they wouldn’t dare step foot in a mixed gym.

"It’s about boosting women’s self-confidence and supporting them with their physical and mental health.”

As well as helping women to reach their fitness goals, the gym hopes to offer professional mental health support.

“I want GPs to be able to refer clients to us,” Tasha added.

"I expect there to be young clients – as the younger generation sometimes struggle with their self-confidence – but we want to support women of all ages.

"I’m really looking forward to open soon.”